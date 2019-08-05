Rawal, Kher and handful of others hail Art 370 move, rest of Bollywood silent

(Eds: Updating with additional quotes ) Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Bollywood was mostly silent on the Centre's decision to abolish Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, with a handful of industry insiders coming out in support of the move but big stars maintaining their distance. The move was hailed by known government backers such as actors Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal with others like Gul Panag and Vikrant Massey also joining them in congratulating the Centre for the move while director Anubhav Sinha was measured in his response. There were no tweets from the Bachchans, the three Khans -- Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman -- or Akshay Kumar, who has emerged as something of a poster boy for socio-political movies, including "Toilet: Ek Prem Khatha" and "Mission Mangal". Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution on Article 370 and a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Reacting to the news, Rawal, a former BJP MP, said the country had become one in its truest sense today."Today is the true and complete independence of our motherland. Today in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE! Jai Hind," the actor wrote on Twitter.Panag hailed the decision as "an incredibly bold move". "I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too. #370Abolished," she added. Kher, who was in New York, said he had woken up to the best news of his life. That the announcement took place on the day of the release of his autobiography was a gift, he added. On Sunday, he had posted a cryptic tweet, saying, "Kashmir Solution has begun."Sinha, known for films such as "Mulk" and "Article 15", declined to comment when reached by PTI. However, in response to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tweet supporting the Centre's move and expressing the hope that it would bring peace and development in the state, he tweeted, "Peace Sir??? Really???".Calling it a "historical day" and an issue that was long pending, Jammu-born actor Mohit Raina said the move will only help create education and employment for the people in the Valley."This movement will only get Kashmir in the forefront for all the right reasons. The investors will create numerous job opportunities for the common man which will in turn boost economy of the state and the youth will not fall prey to people with malicious intentions which will indirectly reduce violence in the Valley," Raina said in a statement.Massey expressed gratitude towards the Centre."Never did I think I'd say this. But, THANK YOU! @BJP4India @AmitShah & @narendramodi It had to go! #Article370 Those warning of 'dangerous consequences' SHAME ON YOU! #OneNationOneLaw," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.Mirza wished for the "peace, prosperity and sustainable development for the people of #Ladakh and #JammuAndKashmir."The actor recently starred in Kashmir-set web series "Kaafir".Actor Raveena Tandon said she wished for a "peaceful growth" for Kashmir and Kashmiris. Srinagar-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim posted a prophetic tweet on Sunday."This too shall pass! #Kashmir," Wasim, who recently quit films, said. PTI RDS JUR BK MINMIN