Rawat congratulates Om Birla on his unanimous election as LS speaker

Dehradun, Jun 19 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on his unanimous election as speaker of the Lok Sabha."Birla is a young, energetic and simple politician. His political career has been dedicated to social service," said Rawat in his congratulatory message.Birla who represents Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat in the Lok Sabha was elected speaker unanimously.PTI ALM RAXRAX

