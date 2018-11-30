Rawat demands assistance of 4570 crore for Mahakumbh

Dehradun, Nov 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand government Friday demanded a special one-time assistance of Rs 4570 crore from the Centreto organise the 2021 Mahakumbh fair.The demand was made by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat who called on Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in New Delhi Friday.Pointing out that around 15 crore people were likely to gather for the great religious congregation at Haridwar, the chief minister asked for a one-time special assistance of Rs 4570 crore for the event, an official release here said.All preparations for the fair including construction of roads and the ghats have to be completed by October 2020, Rawat said.The forthcoming Mahakumbh fair will be held on the banks of the Ganga from January to April 2021. PTI ALM RHL