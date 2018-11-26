Rawat inaugurates Uttarakhand's hyper converged data centre

Dehradun, Nov 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday inaugurated the country's first Hyper Converged Infrastructure State Data Centre here, saying it will facilitate the completion of projects in a time-bound manner and now all information related to government departments will be available at one place. "The establishment of a data center like this one will definitely benefit the state. Information on all government departments will now be available at one place. It will also help in speeding up of our activities and save energy," Rawat said, after inaugurating the facility at the IT Park on Sahastradhara Road. "We had to develop a system which helps the government start and complete development projects within a fixed time frame. A state-of-the-art data centre which the state had long been waiting for is a step in that direction," the chief minister said. The three-tier state data centre has been developed by the Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) of the Uttarakhand government. It is the first data centre in the country with 100 per cent software-based Hyper Converged Infrastructure (HCI) technology.The data centre has 105 terabyte form, which can be expanded up to 12 petabyte. It covers all citizen-centric services. Rawat congratulated the ITDA for successfully completing the State Data Centre ahead of time. PTI ALM INDIND