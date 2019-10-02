Rawat joins march to mark launch of 'Swachhata hi Sewa' campaign on Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Dehradun, Oct 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat participated in a march here on Wednesday to mark the launch of BJP's nationwide 'Swachchata hi Sewa' campaign on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.The march began at Behl Chowk and ended at Gandhi Park where Rawat garlanded Gandhi's statue and administered to the gathering, a pledge of making the state "clean and free from single-use plastic"."Our efforts are directed towards making Uttarakhand the first state in the country which is plastic free," the chief minister said, adding that people are "supporting the mission of achieving freedom from plastic in a commendable way". He said plastic is harmful and its use must be completely stopped. "Complete rejection of plastic is necessary to stop its many ill effects. It not only only causes choking of drains and water logging in cities, but also leads to many diseases," Rawat said. He said people of Uttarakhand will offer full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "mission of making India plastic free". The chief minister also garlanded a portrait of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who shares his birth anniversary with Gandhi.Rawat said the prime minister was "doing everything to realise the vision of Antyodaya and Swadeshi". PTI ALM AD AAR