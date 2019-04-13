Rawat to hold dialogue with NRI entrepreneurs Sunday

/R Dehradun, Apr 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will hold a dialogue with NRI entrepreneurs Sunday to discuss how they could contribute to the development of the state in different sectors. "The chief minister will hold a dialogue with NRI entrepreneurs via video conferencing at 9 pm Sunday to discuss investments as well as ways in which they could make a contribution towards the development of the state," Rawat's media advisor Ramesh Bhatt said. Rawat said Uttarakhand besides being rich in natural resources had skilled manpower and a suitable investment climate. The chief minister will explore how NRI entrepreneurs could bring their expertise to boost development of the state in different sectors like health, tourism, yoga and wellness, Bhatt said. They will be asked how they could lend a helping hand in the state government's ambitious scheme of '13 districts 13 new destinations' and converting the state into a spiritual zone, he said. PTI ALM AQS