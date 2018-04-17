Rawat woos investors in Thailand

Dehradun, Apr 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today urged investors in Thailand to invest in the state, as it has emerged as one of the most preferred investment destinations in the country.

The chief minister also emphasised the governments investor-friendly policies,availability of basic facilitiesand good climate to attract investment.

Addressing a seminar on food processing in Bangkok, Rawat said a single window system has been put in place for speedy clearance of investment proposals in the state, where the rate ofelectricity for industries is lowest compared to other states, an official release here said.

He also underscored the states investment potential in food processing and the concessions being offered to entrepreneurs to invest in the sector.

The chief minister also highlighted steps being taken by his government to promote organised farming of aromatic and medicinal plants, which abound in the Himalayan state whose great climate and scenic beauty attracts visitors from all over the world. PTI ALM BAL BAL