'Ray Donovan' renewed for season 7

Los Angeles, Dec 21 (PTI) Showtime has renewed "Ray Donovan", featuring Liev Schreiber, for seventh season. According to the Hollywood Reporter, production of the new season is set to begin in spring, 2019 in New York. Starring Schreiber, Jon Voight and, most recently, Susan Sarandon, "Ray Donovan" premiered on Showtime in 2013. It has since become one of the network's most-watched series, currently ranking among cable's top five scripted series. The sixth season saw the series' production and setting shift from Los Angeles to New York. The season six finale is set to air on January 13. PTI SHDSHD