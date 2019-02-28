Ray Liotta joins 'The Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark'

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (PTI) Actor Ray Liotta is the latest star to join the cast of the prequel film to hit HBO series "The Sopranos".The film, titled "The Many Saints of Newark", will be directed by Alan Taylor. It has been written by show creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner.The prequel will be set against the backdrop of the Newark riots of the 1960s when African-Americans and Italians clashed. According to Deadline, Liotta, 64, joins Alessandro Nivola, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Billy Magnussen, Corey Stoll, and Michael Gandolfini. "I am thrilled to be working with David Chase and Alan Taylor on 'The Many Saints of Newark'. David's talent is unmatched and the directing of Alan Taylor makes this even more exciting. I respect them both immensely and look forward to making this special project with New Line," the actor said.The film will feature Nivola as Dickey Moltisanti, who in the HBO series is the deceased uncle of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), and father of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli).The character never appeared in the show as he was murdered prior to the shows timeline. He is credited along with Uncle Junior for establishing the New Jersey crime family.Chase will produce the film via his Chase Films banner with Nicole Lambert as an executive producer. "The Sopranos", headlined by Gandolfini, was HBO's one of the most critically acclaimed shows. It ran for six seasons and won 21 Emmys. PTI RB RBRB