Raymond Q2 net up 4.7 pc to Rs 65.20 cr

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Diversified group Raymond Thursday reported a 4.75 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.20 crore for the second quarter ended September 2018.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 62.24 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Raymond said in a filing to the BSE.Its total income during the quarter under review rose 16.04 per cent to Rs 1,875.70 crore as against Rs 1,616.39 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.Total expenses stood at Rs 1,771.77 crore, compared to Rs 1,542.45 crore earlier, up 14.86 per cent.Raymond Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania said: "The initiatives that we have undertaken in recent past are yielding strong results and with seasonally strong quarters coming in, we are confident to continue on the growth trajectory, enhancing value for all our stake holders." Revenue from branded textile was at Rs 884 crore, higher by 15 per cent over the previous year "led by 14 per cent growth in the suiting business and 17 per cent in the shirting business". Branded apparel segment sales was at Rs 484 crore, up by 15 per cent, "driven by strong performance in MBO channel along with growth in Raymond and Parx brands supported by new customer segments". Shares of Raymond Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 620.25 on BSE, down 3.87 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH ABM