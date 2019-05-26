RB India forays into liquid detergent segment

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Consumer health and hygiene RB India (erstwhile Reckitt Benckiser) has entered into the liquid detergent segment in the country with its global brand Woolite launched exclusively through the e-commerce channel. It plans to bring more global brands in home hygiene space going forward. "E-commerce is a full medium and spread across all the cities and allows you to rest products that are premium. E-commerce as a channel is growing and allows us to launch products exclusively for the online space. If it ( launch of liquid laundry brand through E-commerce) succeeds it will open flood gates for us to bring more products from our global portfolio," Sukhleen Aneja, marketing director, South Asia RB Hygiene Home told PTI. When asked if the company will also look at offline distribution channels like modern trade and general retail trade, Aneja said: "Our strategy is to sustain on e-commence first and then we may look at offline distribution as well at a later date". Aneja said the company is looking at competing in the premium laundry detergent space and aims to achieve a significant market share in the Indian market. RB's innovative keratin based new liquid detergent formula will be imported from Europe to India. The product is currently available across all the e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Bigbasket, Grofers and Flipkart. RB's other popular brands include Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Mortein, Vanish and Veet. PTI SVK ABM SHWSHW