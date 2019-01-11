RBI governor meets NBFC representatives

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Friday met representatives of NBFCs to discuss liquidity and other issues facing the sector.A high-level delegation of Assocham met the RBI Governor here to highlight the issues on liquidity being faced by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), the industry chamber said in a statement. The industry chamber demanded permitting systematically important NBFCs to accept public deposits.It also made a case for reducing minimum holding period to three months for loans having maturity of 2-5 years and changing MUDRA norms for refinancing NBFCs, among other demands.The NBFC sector has been under a cloud since infrastructure-focused lender IL&FS started defaulting on loans in late August.The lender owes over Rs 55,000 crore to banks out of its over Rs 91,000 crore of group level debt. PTI DP ABMABM