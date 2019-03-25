RBI Governor to meet heads of payments banks later this week

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Monday said he will be meeting heads of payments banks later this week to understand their issues and concerns. As many as seven payments banks have commenced their operations. He also said that guidelines on regulatory sandbox will be issued in the next two months to promote FinTech in the country. A sandbox approach means experimenting and learning before finally adopting a technology or system. This approach helps in containing the impact of failures. PTI DP DRR