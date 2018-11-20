RBI, govt stand-off shows country's economy in bad shape:D Raja

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) CPI leader D Raja alleged Monday the stand-off between the RBI and the central government shows the country's economy is in bad shape. The Rajya Sabha MP alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government has "destroyed" the country's institutions of repute and the RBI is its latest target."The Modi government has been unduly interfering in the functioning of many institutions. Dictating too many terms to the RBI by the Finance ministry creates a stand off between them. The government is responsible for the present crisis in the RBI," Raja said. He said the government was responsible for the economic situation of the country "because it frames the overall economic policy". PTI DMBDPB