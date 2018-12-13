RBI is going to be history, says CPI(M) as central bank gets new governor

New Delhi, Dec 13(PTI) Reacting to the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as the new RBI governor, the CPI(M) Thursday said the Narendra Modi-led government has tried to takeover India's central bank.CPI(M) deputy leader in Lok Sabha Md Salim alleged that the government has appointed only those in the board of the RBI who have Sangh connection, a reference to BJP's ideological mentor RSS."RBI's independence is at stake. RBI is going to be history. There will be Modi signature on notes," Salim told reporters.Asserting that independence of the RBI is a core strength of the country's financial system, he said, "Sanghis who are economically illiterate have been appointed on board of the central bank."In an abrupt departure, Urjit Patel resigned as RBI governor Tuesday amid a face-off with the government over issues related to governance and autonomy of the central bank.Former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das Wednesday assumed charge as the new RBI governor. PTI DMB JTR ASG SOMSOM