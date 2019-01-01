RBI issues norms for restructuring loans to MSMEs

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monday issued norms for restructuring loans defaulted by micro, small and medium enterprises.The RBI permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs that are in default but 'standard" as on January 1, 2019, the central bank said in a statement. To be eligible for the scheme, the aggregate exposure, including non-fund based facilities of banks and NBFCs, to a borrower should not exceed Rs 25 crore as on January 1, 2019. The restructuring has to be implemented by March 31, 2020. PTI ANZMKJ