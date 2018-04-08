RBI may start off rate hike cycle by Q4 2018: Report

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Reserve Bank is expected to go for a hike in key policy rates by the fourth quarter of this year, as the countrys economic recovery is likely to be be on a "surer footing" by then, says a Morgan Stanley report.

The global financial services major, expects the start of a shallow rate hike cycle by the fourth quarter of 2018.

"The key argument for the case for a rate hike by 4Q18 is two-fold, in that we dont expect a significant overshoot of inflation relative to the RBIs target and that the economic recovery will be on a surer footing by then," Morgan Stanley said in a research note.

The global brokerage, expects private capex to show signs of recovery by the end of this year.

"Against this backdrop of greater certainty and a more sustained recovery in growth, the central bank can then move to commence a shallow rate hike cycle," it said.

In the first bi-monthly monetary policy for 2018-19, the central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 6 per cent. The MPC maintained status quo for the fourth consecutive time since August last year.

Five members of the panel, including the RBI Governor, voted for a status quo while executive director Michael Patra was the lone member who wanted the key rate to be hiked by 25 basis points.

According to a Deutsche Bank Research, given the current and near-term growth-inflation mix, the RBI is likely to remain on an extended pause provided there is normal monsoon and global oil prices remain below USD 70/barrel.

"We expect a cumulative 75 bps rate hike in this cycle, but see the hikes starting from early next year, rather than this year under our base case scenario," the Deutsche Bank Research report said.