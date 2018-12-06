RCap sets up search panel to find CEO

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Reliance Capital Thursday said it has formed a panel to appoint the chief executive officer (CEO). "The directors of the company have constituted a search and selection committee for the appointment of chief executive officer of the company," Reliance Capital said in a regulatory filing. The committee comprises independent directors Rajendra Chitale and V N Kaul, Vice-Chairman Amitabh Jhunjhunwala and Exective Director Anmol Ambani. The post of the CEO remains vacant since Sam Ghosh quit the company in March 2017. Stock of the company was trading 3.53 per cent down at Rs 211.60 on the BSE. PTI KPM HRS ANS