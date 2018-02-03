RCaps Sunil Singhania to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Reliance Capital Global Head (Equities) Sunil Singhania intends to pursue entrepreneurial opportunities in the field of equity investment, the company said today.

In a BSE filing, Reliance Capital said the company acknowledges Singhanias contribution to the company over the past 15 years.

"Sunil Singhania, presently Global Head - Equities, Reliance Capital, intends pursuing entrepreneurial opportunities in the field of equity investments, in his individual capacity," it said.

"Reliance is like a family to me, and I am grateful for their continuing good wishes and support as I embark on a new journey as an entrepreneur," Singhania said. PTI JD SBT