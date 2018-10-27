RCCPL board approves second phase expansion of grinding cement plant at Kundanganj

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The board of RCCPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Corporation, Saturday approved the second phase of expansion of the company's grinding cement plant at Kundanganj.The expansion would be carried out by installing the third line having a cement capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), Birla Corporation Ltd said in a BSE filing. The cement capacity of Kundanganj will increase to 3.20 MTPA after the above expansion, it said. "The board of directors of RCCPL Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Reliance Cement Company) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Birla Corporation Ltd) at their meeting held today has approved the proposal to carry out second phase expansion...," it added.The capacity would be added within the financial year 2020-21 at an investment of Rs 250 crore. The mode of financing is mix of debt and internal accruals.It said the capacity is being added in view of the expected increase in demand in the central region. PTI RR ABMABM