RCF Sep qtr profit up 65 pc at Rs 17.8 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned fertiliser firm RCF Monday reported a 65 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 17.80 crore for the quarter ended September on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 10.79 crore in the year-ago period, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) said in a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 2,337.54 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,812.03 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Shares of the company were trading at Rs 62.95, up 0.48 per cent over its previous close in BSE. PTI MJH DRR