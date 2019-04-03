RCG Global Services Acquires Ti Technologies to Help Clients Realize their Digital Ambitions

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Acquisition expands RCG's global footprint to include India ISELIN, New Jersey and KOCHI, India, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCG Global Services has acquired Tech Innovations Technologies (Ti Technologies), an end-to-end IT service provider headquartered in Kochi, India, serving clients in the UK and the US. Ti Technologies will strengthen RCG's capabilities to help clients achieve measurable business outcomes in customer engagement, workforce enablement, and operations optimization and thus realize their digital ambitions. Established in 2012, Ti Technologies is an end-end IT service company based in India with excellent experience in providing solutions in eCommerce development, web application development, mobile application development, custom software development, Hadoop-based solutions, and cloud technologies to their clients across the globe. Ti Technologies is committed to understanding how customers digitally interact and to taking this to the next level in tailoring projects to reach and engage most effectively. Rob Simplot, CEO and President of RCG Global Services said, "With the acquisition of Ti Technologies, RCG gains access to the human capital in India for software engineering which, together with our 22-year history of delivering offshore services from the Philippines, provides our clients additional options for world class offshore service delivery." Deepu Zacharia, Founder and CEO of Ti Technologies, said, "Our team of web and app developers has worked with over 300 businesses including small, medium startups to corporates. Joining RCG, a growing US company, provides us with new opportunities and huge momentum in the digital transformation marketplace."About RCG Global Services RCG https://rcgglobalservices.com is a global provider of digital solutions across mobile, web, cloud, and legacy platforms, with a focus on actionable data and analytics. We have a rich history of enabling clients in the Global 1000 marketplace to realize their digital ambitions serving clients across a range of markets, with special emphasis on financial services, insurance, healthcare, and consumer industries. In today's digitally driven world, transformation is essential if your company wants to disrupt the status quo and be respected as a leader in your field. RCG is the partner you can trust to help you realize your objectives and turn ideas into action. RCG is based in Iselin, New Jersey with offices throughout the United States, and an offshore delivery centers in the Philippines and India. PWRPWR