RCom reports widening of loss to Rs 6,883 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Debt-laden telecom operator Reliance Communications today reported widening of its loss to Rs 6,883 crore in the three months ended March 2018, mainly due to impairment charges.

The companys total comprehensive loss stood at Rs 94 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the Anil Ambani-led firm declined to Rs 407 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 852 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

During the year ended March 31, 2018, the company has reported a loss of Rs 9,867 crore as against Rs 1,797 crore during the previous year.

Shares of RCom closed 9.72 per cent higher at Rs 17.5 a unit on the BSE. PTI PRS RR RAM

