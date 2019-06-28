Reach office by 9 am or face action: Adityanath to officials

Lucknow, Jun 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to reach office by 9.00 am, failing which action will be initiated against them.The order comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a similar directive to his Council of Ministers. Modi had asked his ministers to reach office by 9:30 am and to avoid working from home."Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all the officials -- district magistrates and superintendents of police -- to reach their offices by 9.00 am. He has issued strict directions that all the officials must follow this with immediate effect, failing which action will be initiated against them," the office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said in a tweet on Wednesday.Soon after assuming office in 2017, Adityanath had sent out a stern message to officials, saying those who were not prepared to work 18-20 hours a day were free to leave."The state government will not tolerate any laxity in implementation of its schemes. Officers willing to work 18-20 hours a day can continue with the government or else they are free to leave," he had said."I am a workaholic and the bureaucrats will have to deliver too. Those ready to work hard should continue and the non-performers should leave," he had said.Later, Adityanath had also reviewed the working of various key departments. PTI NAV SMI DIVDIV