Ready to carry out attack in Pak to avenge Pulwama strike: Gujarat BJP MLA

Ahmedabad, Mar 2 (PTI) Controversial Gujarat BJP MLA Madhu Srivastava said Saturday that he was ready to carry out an attack in Pakistan to avenge the Pulwama terror strike by a JeM suicide bomber. Srivastava, the six-time MLA from Vaghodia inVadodara district, said he was ready to sacrifice his life aslegislators are "representatives of the country"."If they can kill 45, I have the courage to kill 500. If the government instructs me and gives me arms and ammunition, I am ready to take revenge. I will crash my plane (there)," the MLA told reporters in Vadodara. Srivastava has acted in a few Gujarati films.Forty CRPF personnel were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying them in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14. The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. PTI KA PD KRK SMN