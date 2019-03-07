Ready to serve people of Madhya, says actor Nikhil, son of H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, a popular actor, said Thursday that he was ready to serve the people of Mandya from where he is expected to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections.Nikhil, the third generation of the mighty Deve Gowda clan, said he would go by the decision of the party on fielding him from Mandya, a Vokkaliga community bastion of JD(S)."Senior leaders took a decision after discussing with party workers and the MLAs. Most importantly, the party has come forward to give (me) a ticket after understanding the sentiments of the people of Mandya. So, I am ready to serve the people of Mandya," Gowda told reporters in Sringeri.The Congress and the JD(S) have decided to go to polls together and are in the last phase of finalising the seat-sharing arrangement.The list has not yet been made public but insiders said the JD(S) is all set to field Nikhil, who made his acting debut in 2016 with Kannada-Telugu bilingual film 'Jaguar'.Presently, L R Shivarame Gowda of JD(S) represents Mandya in the Lok Sabha. He won the bypoll last year.However, the coalition is facing a challenge from film actress Sumalatha, widow of actor-politician Ambareesh.She has communicated to the Congress leadership, with which her husband was associated from the beginning, that she would contest from Mandya. She has even hinted that if she is denied ticket, she may contest as an independent.The BJP has kept its Mandya card close to its chest. There have been speculations that the party may back Sumalatha if the Congress-JD(S) alliance denies her a ticket.Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa said, "We have not yet discussed (whether to field or support Sumalatha in Mandya). We will take a decision after seeing her decision." PTI GMS RA SS SOMSOM