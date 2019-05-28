Ready to team up with Will Smith, says Chris Hemsworth

By Shubha Dubey Bali (Indonesia), May 28 (PTI) Chris Hemsworth, the latest addition to the "Men In Black" (MIB) franchise, says given a chance, he would love to collaborate with its original stars, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones.The "Thor" star plays Agent H in "Men In Black: International" alongside Tessa Thompsons Agent M. He believes there is a scope for Smith and Jones to return for a future project as their characters Agent J and Agent K are still a part of the MIB universe, about a secret organisation which monitors and controls the activities of alien population on Earth."In my mind, these characters can meet at some point of time and cross paths if we are lucky enough to do another one. I did watch the previous films but didn't ask from Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones about it because I just wanted to do something different and not repeat what they were doing."Who knows we may team up in future. Those characters are still in this world. It is not a remake of sorts. There is a larger story, especially Tessa's character, her back story and her introduction to MIB. Yes, Im up for doing another one, Hemsworth, 35, said here during a press conference.The Australian actor, however, was initially apprehensive about boarding the F Gary Gray-directed project because of its rich legacy."I love the original franchise. Initially, I was excited to jump on board but also apprehensive and wanted to make sure that we did justice to it. We were able to extend the journey and make an energetic film," he said.Hemsworth said as an artiste his aim is to play characters which put him in an unknown territory."I would like to think that I am making films that aren't the ones which fans would appreciate but also something which I haven't done before."There is always pressure in any character and film we do... I want to be true to the story. And make something which people enjoy and (it is) worthy of them coming (to theatres). For me, any of that fear and anxiety is a great motivator to work hard, he said.Sony Pictures India is releasing "MIB: International" in the country on June 14. PTI SHD BKBK