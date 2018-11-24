Real battle is how much to spoon-feed audience: Sriram Raghavan

Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) Director Sriram Raghavan on Saturday said the question he struggles with the most while making a film is how much should he "spoon-feed" the audience.The filmmaker, whose thriller "Andhadhun" has completed 50 days in the theatres, said he does not show the obvious on the screen."The real battle is how much do you spoon-feed the audience. And I tend to go with my grammar and understanding. That 'ok, this is obvious. We don't need to show it. We don't need to say it'," Raghavan said.He was speaking at NFDC's Film Bazaar Knowledge Series session, "The Dark, The Pulpy and The Love Story".The filmmaker, however, added that when the people from the focus group, that initially watches his film, are "asking the same question, then it's kind of (sets) an alert that 'let us think about this concern'".Raghavan said at the time of "Badlapur", they left many things for the audience to interpret."There's this constant line (the producers use)... 'That I get it but the audience won't get it'," he said.The director, however, believed that the masses will be able to imagine it. "But there used to people who use to do get it. Now either you dilute it and say that make scenes out of that, then I say 'nahi yaar'," he added.Raghavan said he is lucky that the 2015 film had a low-budget and there was not that much famous a star, so his job became easier. "You can't try and explain everything. Otherwise it will go on and on. That's the mistake we often make. We try to explain everything and dilute the whole, core story," he added. PTI RDS RBRB