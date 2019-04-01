Real smart cities are built by good leaders: Rahul's swipe

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'smart cities' project, saying real smart cities are built by good leaders.The Congress chief also said that his party will move to directly-elected mayors and elected councils to run cities if it comes to power."Real smart cities are built by good leaders. To improve quality of life in our cities we will move to directly elected Mayors with 5 year terms and elected councils. "Administration will be run by multidisciplinary teams of specialists and experts accountable to the Mayor and council," he said on Twitter. The Congress had earlier accused the Modi government of not developing even one smart city despite claims of setting up 100 such cities in the country. PTI SKC SKC SOMSOM