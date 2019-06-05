Realise perils of plastic: Noida MLA Pankaj Singh

Noida (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) Noida MLA Pankaj Singh visited various places here on World Environment Day and stressed on the need to ensure strict implementation of the ban on polythene and raise awareness about the "perils of using plastic". Accompanied by Noida Authority officials, Singh Wednesday visited Harola village in Sector 5, Sector 50 and 62 and Barola village.The MLA interacted with the locals and took stock of the sanitation situation and water clogging issues."There is a need for officials to ensure stricter implementation of the ban on polythene and raise adequate awareness about it and people also need to realise perils of using plastic," Singh tod PTI.He also asked people to do their bit in reducing use of plastic and ensuring its proper disposal."People, on their part, should also resolve to reduce the use of plastic and its random disposal," Singh said.He further said monsoon would soon arrive in the mainland and there have been complaints of clogging in city drains."The focus now is to get the drains cleaned before the rains to prevent any problems in future. It's a routine process but needs to be done quickly," Singh added.The Noida MLA also spoke to UP Irrigation Minister Dharam Pal Singh in connection with the cleaning of a major drain in the city that comes under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department."The drains are cleaned by the Noida authority here but this drain comes under the irrigation department. There have been overlap of jurisdiction and confusion because of it. I've spoken to Dharam Pal ji and he has assured me to get all related clearances for the cleaning of the drain by the authority," Singh said.The city MLA assured the people that he would continue such ground visits to ensure solution to their civic problems. PTI KIS AD ANBANB