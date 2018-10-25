Realizing the Greatest Self With Sri Siddha Sanmarga

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Sri Siddha Sanmarga, a volunteer-based, not-for-profit organization founded by Siddha Guru Atmananda Ji, is wholly dedicated to helping people find their true calling and setting them upon the divine path to realize deep purpose and meaning in life. Based out of Hyderabad, Telangana, Sri Siddha Sanmarga seeks to create an inclusive, health and wellness-oriented culture that enables people to arrive at the peak of consciousness and to experience themselves in the most profound light, raising their living potential to its absolute pinnacle. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774093/Siddha_Guru_Atmananda_Ji.jpg )Its mission is to elevate human awareness to the optimum levels it should ideally be at, as prescribed by the ancient sciences whose relevance is eternal and impact is positively astounding to the practicing individual. Through such concerted individual efforts, will society be able to expand its collective consciousness in order to extend the reaches of human perception beyond the depths of the ordinary and into the realm of the extraordinary. Its vision is to help mould a world where individuals are free from both societal limitations and self-imposed hindrances. This is the tool that can shape society and bring about harmony and peace from within on an unprecedented scale.Sri Siddha Sanmarga currently serves many blissful sadhaks on a global scale and is continually gaining more followers by propagating a way of life that embraces clear thinking, inner discipline, and holistic wellbeing. Its methods are aimed at finding the right regimen to establish a balanced mind and heart, while stabilizing emotions and energies with clarity, focus, and reason. This is done without rigid conditioning because the mind is after all a collection of personalized conditioning, and it must be toned carefully with a great deal of patience.The reality today is that we live in an extremely fast-paced world, overwhelmed by constant distractions and filled with hyper and conflicting energies. Sri Siddha Sanmarga, through its many programs, seeks to empower people with the ability to manage their challenges in life, replacing negative influencing factors like anxiety and stress with relief, calmness, and greater composure. It believes that society needs individuals empowered from within if it is to build a better and kinder tomorrow. Sri Siddha Sanmarga is an instrumental asset for people looking to explore the ancient Vedic sciences and teachings in all its multitude of different dimensions.To this end, Sri Siddha Sanmarga conducts Shivirs and other events throughout the country where Siddha Guru Atmananda Ji's teachings and philosophies are realized by devoted attendees. Its inspiring outlook helps people enhance their overall experience of life and it makes their connection to the greater cosmic forces much more intimate by bringing alignment with the universal flow of energy.Every human being, after all, aspires to reach their peak potential deep within. Sri Siddha Sanmarga can help people channel their innate potential by activating the right nodal energies. It's safe to assume that as we approach the 'Golden Era' of human consciousness, more and more people are likely to take up the ancient sciences in order to transcend their own limitations.About Sri Siddha Sanmarga Sri Siddha Sanmarga was founded by self-realized Siddha Master Guru Atmananda Ji - to share profound knowledge of the mystical realm of the conscious self with those who truly seek to live life to their fullest potential. To know more, you can log on to http:iddhasanmarga.org/.You can follow Sri Siddha Sanmarga on:https://www.facebook.com/siddhasanmarga/ https://twitter.com/siddha_sanmarga https://www.linkedin.com/in/siddha-sanmarga-75b1474a/?originalSubdomain=inSource: Sri Siddha Sanmarga PWRPWR