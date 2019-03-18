Realme phones to be available in 600 retail stores in UP

Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) Smartphone brand Realme will now be available in top 600 retail-stores in Uttar Pradesh as part of its regional sales strategy, the company said in a release.Realme has already sold 1 lakh smartphones in Uttar Pradesh through offline stores, said Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth."In Uttar Pradesh we have 39 service centres to ensure customer satisfaction," he said, adding that the brand will now be available in top 600 retail-stores in UP as part of our regional #realmeforeveryUPite sales strategy.Sheth claimed that the brand has been performing successfully on e-commerce platforms since May 2018. PTI SMI SHW BALBAL