Realty Boost in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur Punjab, Opines Family Nest Real Estates Private Limited

CHANDIGARH, India, Aug. 5, 2019 -- New Chandigarh, Mullanpur, is creating buzz for all the right reasons. For the development of New Chandigarh, there are a number of projects in the pipeline like Medicity & Educity, which will bring world-class institutions to this region. Medicity, at New Chandigarh, is all set to see the light of the day as Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre is likely to be operational by year-end. Jatin Mohan Seth, North India's renowned Real Estate Consultant and Director of Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd, Chandigarh, is very optimistic about the future of New Chandigarh. According to him, "The changing demographics in Punjab and surrounding areas are bringing with them new social demands that will eventually revolutionize how this region develops.These are good times for the Real Estate Industry in New Chandigarh and Chandigarh Tricity." The success of Medicity Project will make healthcare facilities accessible to the entire regions adjoining Punjab, such as Haryana, J&K, Himachal, etc. Alongside these planned projects, given the foreseen developments, the Real Estate Industry will also see a boom. "It will be great to see a future state of Punjab offering real estate projects with world class features. New real estate trends will also develop alongside, favouring investors and end users alike," says Jatin Mohan Seth. New Chandigarh is a planned Smart City, designed to provide luxurious lifestyle opportunities to its residents, coming up as an extension to the beautiful city, Chandigarh. This is the first-ever project in Punjab which aims at providing best-in-class facilities which residents can expect only in Metro cities.This will prove to be highly lucrative for individuals who are looking to invest in real estate projects in New Chandigarh. Jatin Mohan Seth is all praise about this initiative and remarks, "I am confident and positive that this initiative will set the tone for a prosperous time ahead for the Real Estate Sector." Big and renowned brands in real estate like OMAXE, DLF and CURO already have a good presence in this region. The euphoria is high, potential investors can look forward to some lucrative deals. About Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd: Family Nest Real Estates (P) Ltd. is one of North India's leading Real Estate Consultancy Services Company, based in Chandigarh, with presence in real estate sector since 2007. They are a team of experienced professionals, striving for excellence and dedicated to serving customers with transparency and integrity. The promoter Jatin Mohan Seth is an engineer by education and has worked in various well-respected companies before starting with this venture. Besides the promoter, there is a team of highly motivated professionals and business associates, who work together to make this venture a success. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate life cycle and is presently associated with all renowned builders like Shapoorji Pallonji, ATS, BESTECH, DLF, OMAXE, WAVE Estate, EMAAR Properties, CURO, HERO Homes, Homeland Group, Ambika Group, GBP, SUSHMA, Ubber Group; to name a few.