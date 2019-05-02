Rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra announces campaign to support BJP candidates in LS polls

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) The BJP has got a unique ally in rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra who on Thursday announced a week-long campaign to garner support for the BJP candidates on all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The Karawal Nagar legislator had a bitter fallout with Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal who removed him from his cabinet in May 2017. "The campaign will be launched by volunteers in different parts of the city with an aim to ensure victory of BJP candidates and help Narendra Modi become Prime Minister for a second term," Mishra said in a press conference. Earlier, he along with his aide and social media expert Vikas Pandey had launched a campaign "Mera PM, Mera Abhiman"(my PM, my pride) in support of Modi. Mishra said under the campaign, the volunteers will seek support for the BJP candidates at public places like markets, Metro stations, localities and parks in the city. He also released a mobile number for interested persons to join the campaign. Mishra has been seen cosying up with the BJP leaders and joining them at events and programmes. He was suspended from the AAP after his rebellion. PTI VIT CKCK