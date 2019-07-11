Rebel AAP MLAs facing disqualification demand cross-examination of Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Hearing for disqualification of rebel AAP MLAs Devender Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai, for allegedly joining the BJP, began in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, with the duo demanding cross-examination of the petitioner.AAP legislator and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had moved the petition for disqualification of Sehrawat and Bajpai claiming that they had joined the saffron party during Lok Sabha polls in May."They have said in an affidavit that they have not joined the BJP and are with the AAP. They also said that all news reports on them joining the BJP are fabricated. On July 20, the next date for hearing, editors and reporters of five newspapers would be cross-examined by the Speaker."If they (editors and reporters) stand by their news reports then Sehrawat and Bajpai would be disqualified," Bhardwaj told PTI.However, Bajpai, the MLA from Gandhi Nagar segment, denied having said so in his affidavit, said that he has demanded cross-examination of Bhardwaj on July 20.Beejwasan legislator Sehrawat said the AAP's spokesperson's cross-examination has been demanded since he claimed having "personal knowledge" about the two MLAs joining the BJP but furnished newspaper reports as proof for it. "Our legal team demanded to settle whether the question of the two of us joining the BJP was based on petitioner Bhardwaj's personal knowledge or newspaper reports," he told PTI.Sehrawat was sidelined in the AAP long back due to differences with senior party leaders. Both the MLAs shared stage with senior BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha polls, although they denied taking primary membership of the party.Assembly Spekaer Ram Niwas Goel has also issued notices to other rebel AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar, on Bhardwaj's petitions seeking their disqualification. PTI VIT VIT NSDNSD