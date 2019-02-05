Rebel BJP leader applies for ECI registration for his recently floated group

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Rebel BJP leader and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh Tuesday said his recently floated 'Dogra Savabhiman Sangathan' (DSS) has applied for registration with the election commission of India (ECI) to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. "We are expecting to get the registration in the next couple of days and we will fight both the Lok Sabha seats from Jammu division as well as the assembly polls with a sole motive to end discrimination with Jammu region and restore the pride of Dogra's," Singh said. On July 22, Singh had announced the launch of his "apolitical" group and released its 25-point vision document and flag at a function to mark the 100 days of his campaign for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape and murder case which rattled the entire nation in January last year. The body of an eight-year-old girl from a nomadic tribe was recovered in Kathua district on January 17, 2018, a week after she went missing from the forest area while grazing horses. The special investigation team of Crime branch of the state police has arrested eight persons for abduction, rape and murder of the girl. Singh and his party colleague Chander Prakash Ganga had to submit their resignation from the council of ministers in the previous PDP-BJP dispensation after questions were raised on their participation in a rally organised in support of those arrested in connection with the incident. Though Singh had said his group will be non-political in nature but the vision document showed its clear political agenda as it focused on various issues including rotational chief minister, two deputy chief ministers for each region, separate public service commission and service selection board, delimitationand Dogra certificates. Singh, who skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, said he has been staying away from the BJP functions for the last nine months. "It (BJP) has its own flag and symbol and I have mine," he said, adding that the doors of his party are open to everyone who supports the vision document. Singh reiterated his demand for a CBI probe into the Kathua incident, saying he will continue his fight even after the court verdict in the case. PTI TAS CK