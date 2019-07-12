Rebel MLAs Sehrawat, Bajpai lied in affidavits: AAP

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Friday alleged that rebel party MLAs Anil Bajpai and Devinder Sehrawat's have lied in the affidavits submitted in the Delhi Assembly about not joining the BJP.AAP legislator and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj had moved a petition for disqualification of Sehrawat and Bajpai claiming that they had joined the saffron party during the Lok Sabha polls in May.He claimed that in the affidavits submitted by Bajpai and Sehrawat in reply to the petition, the duo have claimed that they have not joined the BJP and are with the AAP. The rebel MLAs have also demanded cross-examination of Bhardwaj.Bhardwaj Friday told reporters, "On May 3 and 6, the senior leadership of the BJP, including Shyam Jaju, Vijay Goel and Vijendra Gupta, held two press conferences to say that Anil Bajpai and Devinder Sehrawat have left AAP and joined the BJP."Playing videos of the press conferences in question, he said, "All of Delhi was witness to the joining ceremony of these two MLAs. The saffron party even issued a press release to inform the media that the two AAP legislators have joined the BJP.""But yesterday, on sworn affidavits the two MLAs said that they are in AAP. They also said that all news reports about them joining the BJP are fabricated," the AAP spokesperson said.He said the BJP has put a question mark on media's credibility."Alternatively, is it the BJP that is trying to fool people? Senior leaders like Shyam Jaju, Vijendra Gupta and Vijay Goel should answer if they had inducted these MLAs in the BJP or not. Everyone has seen them welcoming the legislators into the BJP fold," Bhardwaj."On July 20, the next date for hearing, editors and reporters of five newspapers would be cross-examined by the Speaker. If they (editors and reporters) stand by their news reports then Sehrawat and Bajpai would be disqualified," Bhardwaj told PTI on Thursday.Sehrawat was sidelined in the AAP long back due to differences with senior party leaders. Both the MLAs shared stage with senior BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha polls, although they denied taking primary membership of the party.Assembly Spekaer Ram Niwas Goel has also issued notices to other rebel AAP MLAs Kapil Mishra and Sandeep Kumar, on Bhardwaj's petitions seeking their disqualification. PTI UZM UZM NSDNSD