Rebel MLAs snubbed, ran from HC to SC on frivolous technical points: AAP

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) AAP said Monday that rebel MLAs Anil Bajpai and Devinder Sehrawat were running to courts on "frivolous technical" grounds but have been snubbed and sent back to appear before the Delhi Assembly speaker to face disqualification proceedings.The statement came after the Delhi High Court dismissed the MLAs' pleas seeking recusal of the assembly speaker from their disqualification proceedings.On June 10, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj filed a petition seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law for allegedly joining the BJP.On June 17, the speaker issued notice to the two MLAs, asking them to file their response by July 8.Reacting to the dismissal of the pleas, Bharadwaj said it is a very clear law that any MLA if joins another political party, shall lose his membership from Legislative Assembly."These two MLAs have openly joined BJP, but now they are scared of losing their MLA seat. How can they now deny that they did not join the BJP?" he said."They have been running to Supreme Court and High Court on frivolous technical points. They are being snubbed by Courts and sent back to appear before the speaker. It's only the speaker who decides about MLAs when they defect to another political party," he added. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH