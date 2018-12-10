Rebel PDP MLA quits party, likely to join Lone-led People's Conference

Srinagar, Dec 10 (PTI) Former PDP MLA from Tangmarg Mohammad Abbas Wani Monday resigned from the basic membership of the party, a development expected following his support to a rebel group led by former minister Imran Ansari.In a letter to party president Mehbooba Mufti, Wani informed her about his decision to resign from the basic membership of the party, a close aide of the former MLA said.Led by Ansari, Wani was among the five MLAs who revolted against Mehbooba's leadership in the wake of the PDP-BJP coalition government falling apart in June.He is the fourth PDP leader to have announced his resignation from the party.Besides Wani and Ansari, others who have resigned include his uncle Abid Ansari and former finance minister Haseeb Drabu.Wani is likely to join the Sajad Gani Lone-led People's Conference. Lone had made an unsuccessful attempt to form a government with the support of the BJP and rebel PDP MLAs last month before Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly. PTI MIJ IJT