Rebel Wilson wants to be body image role model

London, Apr 29 (PTI) Rebel Wilson says she believes as a public figure, there is a "responsibility" on her to promote body positivity and she takes that role "seriously".The actor said she wants to dispel the "negative perceptions" about what women must look like."I take my responsibility seriously that way. I want to do everything I can to present a positive, intelligent image for women who should be proud of their spirit and energy, which will ultimately overcome any negative perceptions about how women are expected to look," Wilson told Heat magazine.The 39-year-old actor said she does not want people to be ashamed of their looks and instead be comfortable with their "self-image"."There's a lot of pressure on women, especially younger women, to conform to the thin body image. Not everyone can be that way and no one should be ashamed of how they look or suffer bullying and other forms of abuse because of their size and shape."I'm a very unique case in Hollywood because there are very few women who look like me and are working a lot in movies. So if women - and young women in particular - can see me in interesting roles, being brave and bold and having fun in life, that can be a big help and help their self-image and self-respect," Wilson said.