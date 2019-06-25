Rebuilding Kerala post-2018 floods will take 3 years: CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 25 (PTI) Rebuilding of the state after the devastating floods last year will take at least three years, the Kerala government told the state assembly Tuesday as it rejected the opposition UDF's charge that many victims were yet to get succour.The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) members, who sought to move an adjournment motion on the issue, walked out alleging failure on the part of the state government in post-flood rebuilding activities.Opposing the notice for the motion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government had not denied help to any family affected by the deluge in August last year."Rebuilding the state after the worst flood in the history of nearly 100 years will take at least three years. There has been no compromise in the post-flood activities. The government will not leave behind any family that was affected by the floods," he said.He dismissed the opposition claim that many families were yet to receive post-flood assistance announced for the affected."The post-flood assistance are being provided in three installments. The funds are being distributed," Vijayan said, alleging that the notice for the adjournment motion was just tocreate media space for the opposition.He also said the UDF, which stood by the government in the immediate aftermath of the floods and during the first phase of rehabilitation, was now taking an opposing stand.Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (Congress) alleged that the state government was unable to do anything for the flood victims even after nearly one year of the deluge."The chief minister listed out the schemes and details provided by the officials. Even after 10 months since the devastating flood, the state government has failed to provide assistance to many," he charged.V D Satheeshan, who proposed the adjournment motion, said the Rebuild Kerala Initiative was moving in a very slow pace."Only 10 per cent of houses were reconstructed. In the Rebuild Kerala Initiative, the local bodies lack participation. The government also failed in providing the promised assistance to the farmers," he claimed.Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan rejected the notice for the adjournment motion following which the opposition members trooped out of the House. The floods triggered by torrential monsoon rains had claimed over 400 lives and left behind a trail of destruction in several districts of Kerala in August last year. PTI RRT VS KJKJ