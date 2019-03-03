Rebuked by younger brother, man axes him to death: police

Kota, Mar 3 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, enraged over a rebuke by his younger brother, axed him to death Sunday at Bohath village in Baran district near here.Police said accused Gopal Nayak, who is reported to be "a trifle mentally unstable", fled the scene after committing the gruesome murder. Mangrole police station SHO Aashish Bhargavsaid Gopal, in his disturbed mental state would often urinate in his room or verandah of the house, embarrassing other family members and evoking their anger. As he did the same today, his younger brother Prahlad, 38 scolded him for the unsavoury act. Infuriated over the scolding, Gopal picked up an axe and attacked his younger brother, inflicting severe blows on his head and other parts of the body and fled the scene after critically injuring him.Prahlad was subsequently rushed to a government hospital in Baran, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the SHO added.Police later lodged a case of murder against Gopal and started investigation into it, the SHO said, adding the victim's body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.The efforts are on to nab the accused, he said. PTI COR RAXRAX