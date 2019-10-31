REC Group Increases its Commercial Footprint in India With Dual Orders From Leading Textile Manufacturers Catering to Their Energy Demand With Solar-power

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - REC Group has supplied 11.5 MW in solar modules to Kasim Textile Mills and Eveready Spinning Mills from Tamil Nadu- These shipments come on top to the 20 MW that have been supplied to textile industry in Q3 last year alreadyNEW DELHI, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Group, the leading European brand for solar photovoltaic modules in India, recently completed an order for two major textile mills equivalent to a total system size of 11.5 MW. The end-customers Kasim Textile Mill and Eveready Spinning Mills are both highly regarded companies in the textile industry, catering to the international and domestic market, and located in the southern state of Tamil Nadu in Madurai and Tirupur respectively.The textile industry was an early adopter of solar, and its investment in solar installations continues to grow strongly. The Indian textile industry is becoming increasingly aware of the environmental and economic advantages of going solar. Elaborating on this, Mr. A Shahul Hameed, Managing Director of Kasim Textile Mills said, "Kasim Textiles shall be a 100% carbon neutral facility post the commissioning of this system, marking a huge milestone in sustainability efforts and our commitment to climate change."Encouraging this development, REC Group Head of Indian Subcontinent Rohit Kumar stated: "We are confident this trend will continue in the future as an increasing number of industries take up solar to power their businesses. It is also encouraging to see they are doing the required due-diligence for the sourcing of components like modules and inverters based upon actual performance in Indian conditions. The growing interest makes perfect sense as solar is an investment that will reliably generate affordable, clean power for one's business for the next twenty-five years and beyond"REC Group has been in the Indian subcontinent for the last eight years and has been steadily growing its reputation in the emerging rooftop segment for commercial and industrial clients. With its high-performing modules and industry leading product and power output warranty of 25 years, it has come to be known as the go-to manufacturer for premium quality solar modules.REC Group will be showcasing its newest product, the ground-breaking REC Alpha Series, at the Green Power Expo 2019 held at the Bolgatty Event Centre in Kochi, Kerala from November 1-3. The REC Alpha Series is the world's most powerful 60-cell monocrystalline solar module, delivering up to 380 watt-peak (Wp) and reaching a 21.7% efficiency rating. This translates to a leading power density of 217 W/m, providing 20% more power than conventional modules in the same area.About REC Group:Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually.Find out more at recgroup.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter and FacebookPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1020007/Ground_Mount_Installation_REC_Kasim_Textile.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557305/REC_Group_Logo.jpg PWRPWR