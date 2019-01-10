REC Group Introduces New Industry-topping Solar Panel Warranty

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --REC Group, the largest European brand for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, announces new product and power warranties on its premium and multi-award-winning REC TwinPeak and REC N-Peak high performance solar panels. Applicable to all deliveries since October 1, 2018, REC has doubled the product warranty duration from 10 to 20 years across the range, and reduced the annual power degradation of the panel, so that customers can now look forward to even greater guaranteed output over the lifetime of the panels. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557305/REC_Group_Logo.jpg )The new product warrantyExtending coverage to a full 20 years for all products, REC Group now offers one of the best product warranties among its tier 1 competitors.The new power degradation warrantyThe power warranty now guarantees REC customers even less degradation over the full 25-year duration. Under the new terms, first-year degradation is reduced from 3% to 2.5% for all REC TwinPeak products - with the new REC N-Peak solar panel, released last year, already having a first-year degradation of just 2%. Moreover, in years 2 to 25, the warranted annual power loss is improved from 0.7% to 0.5% for all REC 72-cell solar panels that feature REC's unique frame design. As a result, the final warranted power output increases to at least 85.5% after 25 years of operation.Added benefits for REC Solar ProfessionalsBeyond these new terms, REC now offers an extra 5-year product warranty for installations carried out by REC-certified Solar Professionals, meaning they can now give end-customers an industry-topping 25-year coverage. REC Solar Professionals undergo a unique training program to ensure best practice - which means their expertise and skills help ensure the long-term quality and reliable production of an installation."REC's new warranty, which now ranks as one of the best in the industry, is a testament to our consistent excellent product and performance quality," says Rohit Kumar, Head of Indian Subcontinent at REC Group. "The extended warranty terms for REC Solar Professionals further demonstrate our strong commitment to building and maintaining long-term alliances with our partners who install and maintain installations with our panels around the world."The new REC warranties by product: PRODUCT WARRANTY POWER OUTPUT WARRANTY Product Series Year 2-25 % of warranted nameplate Product Extension Minimum Power annual power after Warranty eligibility* in year 1 degradation year 25 REC N-Peak 20 years +5 years 98.0% 0.5% 86.0% REC TwinPeak 2 Mono REC TwinPeak 2 20 years +5 years 97.5% 0.7% 80.7% REC TwinPeak 2S Mono 72 REC TwinPeak 2S 72 20 years +5 years 97.5% 0.5% 85.5% *Product Warranty eligibility is exclusive to certified REC Solar Professional installers.Lowest claim rate in the industry justifies leading warranty terms It is said that the best warranty is one that customers never need to call on. According to benchmarking by REC on the basis of its own and publicly available warranty data, REC Group has by far the lowest claims rate in the industry of well below 100ppm. This further justifies the move to the new terms and gives REC customers unparalleled peace of mind.REC's new warranty conditions and updated documentation can be found in REC's Download Center.About REC Group: Founded in Norway in 1996, REC Group is a leading vertically integrated solar energy company. Through integrated manufacturing from silicon to wafers, cells, high-quality panels and extending to solar solutions, REC Group provides the world with a reliable source of clean energy. REC's renowned product quality is supported by the lowest warranty claims rate in the industry. REC Group is a Bluestar Elkem company with headquarters in Norway and operational headquarters in Singapore. REC Group employs 2,000 people worldwide, producing 1.5 GW of solar panels annually. Find out more at http://www.recgroup.comFollow REC Group on LinkedIn and TwitterSource: REC Group PWRPWR