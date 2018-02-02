Recent acquistions boost Thomas Cook net manifold at Rs 59.8cr

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Good show by its recent acquisitions, leading travel company Thomas Cook India today reported a manifold increase in consolidated net at Rs 59.77 crore for the three months to December.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 4.64 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

The higher numbers were the result of the income from its subsidiaries, and therefore not strictly comparable, the company said.

Total income stood at Rs 3,044.06 crore for the reporting quarter.

The consolidated numbers include those of Destination Management Specialists, present is in 17 countries, which it had acquired in June 2017; TC Travel & Services and TC Forex Services, which it had acquired in October 2017.

This helped the company book a net profit of Rs 216.34 crore on an income o of Rs 8,749.51 crore for the nine-months ending December.

"This has been a challenging but extremely satisfying quarter. Despite the multiple continuing challenges of adapting to GST, our core travel businesses have delivered strong results, thanks to our focused initiatives - to not just grow volumes and productivity, but also protect and enhance margins," Thomas Cook India Group chairman and managing director Madhavan Menon said.

The company is investing heavily in both back-end and front-end technologies, as well as in marketing and sales analytics to ensure it delivers a better customer experience and better return on its investments, he said.