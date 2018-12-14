Recognize Mental Health as First Public Health Challenge, Says Dr. Prakriti Poddar, at Launch of Poddar Wellness Ltd

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India Business Wire India Image Caption: Dr. Prakriti Poddar, Director, Poddar Wellness Ltd and Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat during Lamp Lighting Mental health leader Dr. Prakriti Poddar launched Poddar Wellness Ltd in an event graced by Guest of Honour PM-JAY CEO Dr. Indu Bhushan and other industry leaders.The launch was held at the 5th edition of the India Health and Wellness Summit 2018, the countrys only forum for discussing holistic health.With an investment of Rs 25 crore in next 3 years, Poddar Wellness Ltd intends to touch over 10 lakh lives needing assistance in mental health space. With the vision to reach over 10 lakh people through online and offline modes, leading mental health space leader, Dr. Prakriti Poddar, launched Poddar Wellness Ltd in an event graced by Guest of Honour PM-JAY CEO Dr. Indu Bhushan at Hyatt Regency, Delhi. The launch of Poddar Wellness Ltd at the 5th annual edition of the celebrated India Health & Wellness Summit, the countrys only forum on holistic health, was witnessed by the whos who of the healthcare, pharma, diagnostic industries, as well as of the government and non-government organizations. I am happy to have had this opportunity to launch Poddar Wellness Ltd from the India Health and Wellness Summit platform as it has provided the right forum of approaching health leaders, policy makers, industry, NGOs, and academia to re-align their work around this subject. Mental health is a precondition for a healthy, developing nation; a subject which is much ignored and less talked about. In recent years, there has been a slight increase in recognizing deteriorating mental health as a public health challenge but this is happening at a very peripheral level. Down at the rural level, the problem takes a more disturbing shape; while in urban spaces, these challenges are by and large kept in wraps. We need to create an ecosystem where people can speak out and share and are accepted by a supporting and welcoming society. This needs awareness programs, counselling, and education on a large scale and for the multilateral approach of private and public support garnering which will be one of the major missions of Poddar Wellness Ltd, said Dr. Prakriti Poddar, Founder, Poddar Wellness Ltd. In its first phase, Poddar Wellness Ltd will be operating from Delhi and Mumbai. With Rs 5 crore initial investment, the mental health organization plans to pump in Rs 25 crore in the next three years only in the centre and care services. Poddar Wellness Ltd will be offering a wide array of specialized services including counselling, neurofeedback, hypnotherapy, past life regression, aura/chakra photography, NLP (NeuroLinguisticProgramme), mindfulness and meditation, and sound healing. Poddar Wellness Ltd has also formulated the Urban Quick Wellness Approach where the launched services will cater to the areas of stress, pregnancy and fitness/gym. We are happy that a person of the vast experience and knowledge as of Dr. Prakriti Poddar has chosen the India Health and Wellness Summit to launch this unique and much-needed initiative. Holistic health cannot be without mental health and well-being, and we are glad to have this opportunity to support an initiative as Poddar Wellness Ltd, said Mr. Kamal Narayan Omer, Founder, India Health and Wellness Summit. Dr. Prakriti Poddar has been working in the area of Corporate and Personal Wellness since 2001 when she started Mind Over Image Consulting with the keynote Its not a Make Over; its a Mind Over. She became a doctor of alternate medicine in the system of Hypnotherapy in 2004 and has more than a decade-long experience in health space. A certified counsellor, a certified transpersonal regression therapist and an NLP practitioner, she is amongst the first to add Neurofeedback in her clinic in India. PWRPWR