Record victory for Modi's ministers; Puri and Alphons go down

(Eds: Eds: updates on results) New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Riding the Modi wave, a record number of Union ministers marched to Lok Sabha, although former bureaucrats and senior cabinet ministers Hardeep Puri and KJ Alphons failed to make it.Textile Minister Smriti Irani emerged as a giant-killer against Congress president Rahul Gandhi who conceded defeat from Amethi in one of the most keenly watched contests in the country. She led by 55,686 votes in the contest against Gandhi till midnight.The official announcement of results on the seats was delayed as matching of electronic voting machine (EVM) counts with voter verifiable audit trail(VVPAT) slips continued till late night.Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained Varanasi by defeating Samajwadi Party candidate Shalini Yadav by over 4,79,505 votes. He increased his victory margin as compared to 2014 by over one lakh votes. Giriraj Singh, who was up against CPI(ML) candidate Kanhaiya Kumar defeated the former JNU students union president by a margin of 4,22,217 votes in Begusarai constituency. Radha Mohan Singh fielded from Purvi Champaran was ahead of his rival Aakash Singh by a margin of nearly two lakh votes. In Arrah, RK Singh defeated his nearest rival Raju Yadav of CPI(ML) by a margin of 147285 votes.Ravi Shankar Prasad defeated Congress' Shatrughan Sinha on Patna Sahib seat by 284657 votes. Firebrand leader and Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey too sailed through against RJD's Jagadanand Singh, winning the Buxar seat by 117609 votes. Cabinet minister KJ Alphons faced a humiliating defeat in Kerala. He trailed at the third place behind Congress' Hibi Eden and CPI(M) candidate P Rajeev on Ernakulam seat. Eden won by a margin of 169153 votes.His colleague and Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Puri lost in Amritsar by a margin of over 99626 votes against Congress's Gurjeet Singh Aujala.Another big loss of the BJP was Union minister of state for Railways Manoj Sinha who lost by 119392 votes against BSP's Afzal Ansari on Ghazipur seat. The big winners included Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Singh defeated Samajwadi Party candidate and Shatrughna Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha in Lucknow by 347302 votes.Gadkari won from Nagpur by a margin of around 2.13 lakh votes. He was up against Congress's Nana Patole. On Chandrapur(Maharashtra) seat Union minister of state for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had a tough contest on the platter and he was trailing behind Congress's Balubhau by 44691 votes.In UP's Baghpat, Satyapal Singh was also engaged in a keen fight with RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary. Singh was leading by 17546 votes.Sanjiv Balyan was also engaged in an intense contest in Muzaffarpur seat in UP. He was leading over his rival and RLD chief Ajit Singh by thin margin of 6526 votes. Maneka Gandhi, who switched to Sultanpur(UP) seat, defeated BSP's Chandra Bhadra Singh by a margin of over 14,000 votes. In West Begnal SS Ahluwalia won the Burdwan - Durgapur seat defeating TMC's Mamtaz Sanghamita by 2439 votes. BJP's biggest winners included VK Singh who defeted his rival from SP Suresh Bansal by a margin of 501500 in Ghaziabad constituency.Rajyavardhan Rathor defeated Olympian Krishna Poonia of Congress by 3,93,171 votes on Jaipur(Rural) seat. Arjun Ram Meghwal won in Bikaner seat by 2.5 lakh votes. Anant Kumar Hegde (Uttara Kannada) defeated JD(S) candidate Anand Asnotikar by 4,79,649 votes. Union minister Mahesh Sharma won in Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) seat by 3.3 lakh votes, against BSP's Satyapal. In Bareilly, Santosh Gangwar sailed through.Other ministers of Modi government including Jual Oram(Sundargarh), Sadanand Gowda(North Bengaluru), Shripad Yesso Naik(North Goa) Ram Kripal Yadav, Jitendra Singh(Udhampur), Rao Inderjeet Singh(Gurgaon), Narendra Singh Tomar(Morena), Babul Supriyo(Asansol), Ajay Tamta(Almora) among others, were on the victory march. PTI VIT RT RT