Recover Rs 982cr from resort where MLAs are staying: BJP to Cong

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Alleging that the resort where Congress legislators were staying fearing poaching owes Rs 982 crores to the Karnataka government as a penalty in a land encroachment case, the state BJP Saturday asked the Congress leaders to collect the amount and use it to waive farm loans. "Eagleton resort owe GOK Rs 998cr Penalty amount in landencroachment case."Now that Congress Party will spend time in resort werequest 'Maryada Purushothama' Sri.@siddaramaiah,@DKShivakumar&@dineshgrao to collect this money while u return U can use itfor farmer loan waiver," Karnataka BJP said in a tweet, citingmedia reports.After the crucial legislature party meeting on Friday,the Congress had shifted all its MLAs to Eagleton Resort to "escape" allegedly from the BJP's "onslaught".Recently, during the assembly session at Belagavi district, replying to a question raised by JD(S) leader A T Ramaswamy, Revenue Minister R V Deshpande had said the state governmentwill take all measures to collect Rs 982 crores from the resort for encroaching upon 77 acres of government land.Member of Parliament from Bengaluru (rural) D K Suresh, whowas reportedly overseeing the stay of the MLAs at the resort, toldreporters that the encroachment case was before the court andthe facilities were not being provided for free."During the Siddaramaiah government itself, about 20 acrewas got released and taken position after measurement. It (the case) was before the court. The resort will not provide us facilities for free," he said in response to a question on the issue.He said the party will pay the money and submit a payment bill if anybody wants it to do that.It was at this very resort that the Income Tax departmenthad conducted raids on senior Congress leader and minister D K Shivakumar in 2017, when he was hosting 44 Gujarat MLAs to prevent the BJP from allegedly "poaching" them during the Rajya Sabha polls in that state.