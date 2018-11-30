Red Line faces snag near Inderlok station

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Services were briefly affected near Inderlok Station of Delhi Metro's Red Line Friday morning due to some issue with the over head electrical (OHE) system, officials said. The Red Line connects Dilshad Garden in east Delhi to Rithala in the west."There was some delay near Inderlok (station) around 7:15 am due to some OHE issues. One strand of the OHE line was loosened which was repaired shortly," a senior DMRC official said. Services on the Red Line are running normal after repair work, he said. PTI KND DVDV