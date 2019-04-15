redBus ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Bus ticketing platform redBus Monday said it has appointed cricket icon MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Dhoni will drive all major campaigns for the brand across media platforms and will soon appear in his first promotional concept for the brand, redBus said in a statement. "While redBus commands a strong foothold in the Indian online bus ticketing segment, it is looking at strengthening its relationship with its patrons, while also reaching out to a large group of potential customers. The company has found in Dhoni, one of the most popular sportsmen, the perfect personality to engage with a national audience," it added. Speaking on the association, redBus CEO Prakash Sangam said: "Together, we will continue to strengthen the redBus brand and enhance our presence across the country."***** * HalaPlay signs Krunal, Hardik Pandya as brand ambassadors Fantasy sports platform HalaPlay Technologies Monday said it has appointed cricketers Krunal and Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassadors. "The all-rounder brothers will officially represent the daily fantasy sports platform going forward," it said in a statement. "In a cricket loving nation like India, fantasy sports has become a way of life, which is where we see our exponential growth. Having the Pandya brothers on board is the right fit. Their all-rounded talent and fresh energy resonates with the essence of HalaPlay, as we are a young company with a lot to offer," HalaPlay co-founder Prateek Anand said. HalaPlay recently raised Rs 40 crore in series-A funding from Nazara Technologies and Delta Corp Ltd. PTI SR RVKRVK